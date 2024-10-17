Left Menu

Paving the Future: Army Seminar on Tech-Driven Infrastructure

The Army's Sapta Shakti Command held a seminar in Jaipur, focusing on technology absorption for rapid infrastructural development. Key discussions included advancements in AI and rapid construction methods, with participation from military engineers and experts from IIT and industry. The event emphasized modernizing military infrastructure through cutting-edge practices.

The Army's Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command spearheaded a seminar aimed at shaping a technology-driven infrastructural roadmap. Held on Thursday, the event aligned with the Indian Army's declaration of 2024 as the 'Year for Technology Absorption'.

Under the leadership of Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, the seminar gathered senior officers, engineers, and experts from IIT and industry to delve into artificial intelligence breakthroughs, rapid construction techniques, and sustainable engineering practices. This collaborative effort also showcased the latest advancements in construction engineering.

Highlights included discussions on prefabricated structures for efficient infrastructure creation and AI's transformative role in project planning. The seminar underscored the urgency of embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance military infrastructure's speed, quality, and sustainability.

