Samsung Delays ASML Equipment for Texas Factory Amid Lack of Clients

Samsung Electronics is postponing the receipt of ASML chipmaking equipment for its planned Texas facility, a move stemming from the absence of significant clients for the ambitious Texas project.

This delay poses a setback to Samsung's $17 billion Taylor city factory and underscores the widening gap between Samsung and semiconductor industry rivals like TSMC and SK Hynix, which are advancing in high-end chip production amid increased demand driven by artificial intelligence applications.

Industry experts express concerns about further delays and the risk of the factory becoming a 'stranded asset,' as Samsung faces technological challenges and competitive pressure in expanding its contract chipmaking capabilities. As production challenges persist and market share diminishes, the future of Samsung's advanced chip ventures remains uncertain.

