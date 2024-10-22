Left Menu

India's Digital Privacy Challenge: Are Consumers and Businesses Prepared?

A PwC India survey reveals that a significant number of Indian consumers are unaware of their rights regarding personal data, with only 16% understanding the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA). The survey highlights gaps in privacy awareness and calls for education in e-commerce and technology sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:28 IST
India's Digital Privacy Challenge: Are Consumers and Businesses Prepared?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent survey by PwC India sheds light on troubling gaps in data privacy awareness among Indian consumers and businesses. It highlights that only 16% of consumers are knowledgeable about the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

According to the survey, 42% of consumers are unsure of continuing their engagement with companies after data breaches, a sentiment more pronounced in Tier-1 cities. This highlights the reliance on technology, which alone cannot ensure compliance, say experts.

There's an urgent need for sectors, especially e-commerce and technology, to educate younger demographics on digital privacy rights. Experts emphasize a cultural shift towards prioritizing data privacy to build a more privacy-conscious environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024