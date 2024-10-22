India's Digital Privacy Challenge: Are Consumers and Businesses Prepared?
A PwC India survey reveals that a significant number of Indian consumers are unaware of their rights regarding personal data, with only 16% understanding the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA). The survey highlights gaps in privacy awareness and calls for education in e-commerce and technology sectors.
A recent survey by PwC India sheds light on troubling gaps in data privacy awareness among Indian consumers and businesses. It highlights that only 16% of consumers are knowledgeable about the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.
According to the survey, 42% of consumers are unsure of continuing their engagement with companies after data breaches, a sentiment more pronounced in Tier-1 cities. This highlights the reliance on technology, which alone cannot ensure compliance, say experts.
There's an urgent need for sectors, especially e-commerce and technology, to educate younger demographics on digital privacy rights. Experts emphasize a cultural shift towards prioritizing data privacy to build a more privacy-conscious environment.
With inputs from agencies.
