India's Digital Privacy Challenge: Are Consumers and Businesses Prepared?

A recent survey by PwC India sheds light on troubling gaps in data privacy awareness among Indian consumers and businesses. It highlights that only 16% of consumers are knowledgeable about the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

According to the survey, 42% of consumers are unsure of continuing their engagement with companies after data breaches, a sentiment more pronounced in Tier-1 cities. This highlights the reliance on technology, which alone cannot ensure compliance, say experts.

There's an urgent need for sectors, especially e-commerce and technology, to educate younger demographics on digital privacy rights. Experts emphasize a cultural shift towards prioritizing data privacy to build a more privacy-conscious environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)