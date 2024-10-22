Reliance Infrastructure to Revolutionize Defense Production in India with Pioneering Mega Project

In a major development, Reliance Infrastructure has announced its plans to establish the largest integrated manufacturing project for explosives, ammunition, and small arms in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The ambitious project comes with an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore, to be made over the next decade.

Spread across 1,000 acres in the Watad Industrial Area, the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) represents the largest greenfield initiative in India's defense sector by a private company. The company has already made significant strides, having exported defense equipment worth more than Rs 1,000 crore through its subsidiaries.

Beyond domestic advancements, the project also envisions numerous joint ventures with leading global defense firms. Existing subsidiaries, Jai Armaments Ltd and Reliance Defence Ltd, are already licensed for manufacturing arms, poised to target both civil and military export markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)