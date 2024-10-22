Left Menu

BSNL's Bold Leap: Revolutionizing Connectivity with New Services

BSNL has launched various new services, including spam-blocking solutions, automated SIM kiosks, and direct-to-device connectivity. The telecom firm is also embarking on the commercial launch of 4G services and progressing towards 5G. Asset monetization and innovative service offerings aim at regaining market share.

Updated: 22-10-2024 19:52 IST
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) launched an array of new services including spam blockers, automated SIM kiosks, and direct-to-device connectivity, aiming to enhance subscriber experience and augment market share. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled these services, emphasizing BSNL's focus on technological advancements using Made-in-India equipment.

The state-owned telecom firm is preparing for the commercial launch of 4G services and is eyeing asset monetization as a pathway to financial growth. BSNL's strategy includes deploying a 5G Network-as-a-Service (NAAS) model in Delhi and Mumbai, promising high-speed connectivity on a hotspot basis.

In addition to these offerings, BSNL introduced India's first direct-to-device connectivity solution to bolster communication, particularly in emergencies and isolated areas. The new initiatives showcase BSNL's commitment to leading technological innovations in the telecom sector without raising tariffs, prioritizing customer satisfaction.

