Cosmic Pursuits and Historical Discoveries: A Riveting Week in Space and Archaeology

Science news highlights include US-China talks for mutual lunar analysis, China's space program safeguards amidst espionage threats, Deep Blue Aerospace's space tourism plans, and archaeological findings of ancient Silk Road cities in Uzbekistan, revealing a rich historical tapestry and ongoing cosmic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In ongoing efforts to foster better relations between superpowers, NASA and Chinese officials are in discussions for American scientists to analyze lunar rocks retrieved by China's recent missions. China's Chang'e-6 mission also marked a milestone, bringing back rocks from the moon's far side.

However, tensions simmer as China's state security ministry accuses Western spies of targeting its burgeoning space program. This highlights a growing arms race, with space becoming a pivotal arena for military advancements, adding a layer of complexity to international space relations.

Meanwhile, Chinese startup Deep Blue Aerospace enters the commercial space race, preparing to sell tickets for suborbital space tourism flights by 2027. Moreover, scientists, using advanced technologies, have unveiled lost mountain cities in Uzbekistan, enriching our understanding of the Silk Road's historic influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

