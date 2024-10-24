Yotta Data Services Unveils Revolutionary AI Platform at NVIDIA AI Summit
Yotta Data Services has launched six groundbreaking AI platform services as part of its Shakti Cloud, aiming to revolutionize AI adoption in India. Unveiled at the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai, the platform enhances AI accessibility for businesses, researchers, and innovators by offering competitive and state-of-the-art solutions with NVIDIA technology.
In a major announcement at the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai, Yotta Data Services has introduced six pioneering AI platform services through its Shakti Cloud. This initiative is set to transform AI adoption for Indian businesses, researchers, and innovators by providing state-of-the-art solutions at competitive prices.
The new services under the Shakti Cloud platform aim to make AI more accessible, flexible, and powerful for organizations of all sizes. The offerings range from 'AI Lab as a Service' to 'Serverless AI Inferencing', providing instant and cost-effective access to essential AI tools and computing power, thereby accelerating large-scale innovation.
Equipped with cutting-edge NVIDIA GPUs, Shakti Cloud's advanced orchestration layer integrates NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and various open-source resources, enhancing India's capacity to become a global tech leader. The services cater to multiple industries, including healthcare, BFSI, and legal tech, making AI development more efficient and scalable.
