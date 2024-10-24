Nvidia's Big AI Leap in India with New Hindi AI Model Launch
Nvidia has expanded its partnerships with major Indian firms, including Reliance Industries, and launched a new AI model tailored for the Hindi language. The company hosted an AI summit in Mumbai focused on advancing AI technologies in India, including training developers and boosting infrastructure.
Nvidia, the leading chip manufacturer, announced new strategic partnerships with top Indian firms, including Reliance Industries, as part of its ambitious expansion in the AI sector in India. At an AI summit held in Mumbai, the company unveiled a lightweight artificial intelligence model designed for the Hindi language, aiming to penetrate a rapidly growing market in the nation.
The event saw Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, in discussion with Reliance's chairman, Mukesh Ambani. Huang declared, "Nvidia is AI in India," highlighting the company's significant investment in computing infrastructure. India has become a critical hub for developing AI models across various local languages, which will help businesses enhance services like customer support and content translation.
Nvidia introduced Nemotron-4-Mini-Hindi-4B, a small language model featuring 4 billion parameters, enabling firms to create custom AI models. Tech Mahindra is the first Indian IT service firm to utilize this model. Furthermore, Nvidia collaborates with other IT giants, such as Infosys and TCS, to train developers in AI technologies. These initiatives are part of Nvidia's broader strategy to establish a robust AI ecosystem in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumba Masters Stun Leaders, Jockey for Finals in Tech Mahindra Chess League
Reliance Industries Shares Dip as Profit Falls Amidst Operational Challenges
Reliance Industries Sees a Dip in Q2 Profit Amid Sector Challenges
Reliance Industries Faces Profit Decline Amid Global Challenges
Nvidia and Reliance Industries Forge AI Revolution in India