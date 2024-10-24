Hexaware Expands Footprint in Germany with New Berlin Office

Hexaware Technologies Limited announced the opening of a new office in Berlin on September 19, 2024, marking its third location in Germany. The facility aims to bolster the company's digital and software services across Europe.

This 100-seater Berlin branch will host German and English-speaking consultants, enabling Hexaware to deliver tailored solutions efficiently and meet specific business requirements. The technological prowess offered includes custom software development, AI-powered business solutions, and data management.

Leaders at Hexaware highlighted the strategic expansion's role in supporting enterprises' digital transformation, reflecting the company's commitment to operational excellence. Meanwhile, Hexaware is also preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), having filed a draft prospectus with SEBI earlier this month.

