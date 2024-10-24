Left Menu

Hexaware Expands Footprint in Germany with New Berlin Office

Hexaware Technologies Limited has inaugurated its third office in Germany, located in Berlin, to enhance its digital and software service capabilities across Europe. The new center will feature a 100-seater facility, housing bilingual consultants to meet diverse client needs and aid in digital transformation initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:44 IST
Hexaware Expands Footprint in Germany with New Berlin Office
  • Country:
  • India

Hexaware Technologies Limited announced the opening of a new office in Berlin on September 19, 2024, marking its third location in Germany. The facility aims to bolster the company's digital and software services across Europe.

This 100-seater Berlin branch will host German and English-speaking consultants, enabling Hexaware to deliver tailored solutions efficiently and meet specific business requirements. The technological prowess offered includes custom software development, AI-powered business solutions, and data management.

Leaders at Hexaware highlighted the strategic expansion's role in supporting enterprises' digital transformation, reflecting the company's commitment to operational excellence. Meanwhile, Hexaware is also preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), having filed a draft prospectus with SEBI earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024