REA Group Launches Cyber City Hub in India for Innovation and Growth

REA Group has officially unveiled the REA Cyber City, an innovative hub located in Gurugram, India. Aimed at speeding up REA's growth, this center will tap into India's talented workforce, enhancing REA's capabilities with new skills and top-notch talent.

REA Cyber City, an extension of the company's Australian operations, will work on realestate.com.au and other products for over 12 million Australian users. CEO Owen Wilson highlights this as a pivotal step in REA's evolution, targeting future readiness and global growth.

Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, emphasized the bilateral relationship benefits, while REA Group seeks to expand its Indian talent pool, driving innovation and exceptional consumer experiences across Australian and Indian teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)