CATL Unveils World's First 400 km Range Hybrid Battery 'Freevoy'

Chinese battery giant CATL has launched Freevoy, the world's first battery for extended-range hybrid cars with over 400 km range. It marks a sale-boom segment in the EV sector. Brands like Li Auto, Geely, and Chery are integrating Freevoy into their models, driving innovation in hybrid technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:19 IST
  China

Chinese battery giant CATL has made a groundbreaking announcement with the launch of Freevoy, the world's first battery designed specifically for extended-range hybrid vehicles, offering a range exceeding 400 km. This comes at a pivotal moment as the segment is experiencing rapid growth in sales, outpacing others in the electric vehicle sector.

During a press conference held in Beijing, CATL's chief technology officer, Gao Huan, emphasized that Freevoy is a significant advancement for the company's EV business. The innovation has already caught the attention of several Chinese EV manufacturers, including Li Auto. Industry leaders like Geely and Chery are expected to install this advanced technology in their upcoming hybrid models.

The introduction of Freevoy marks a firm step towards embracing and advancing hybrid technology. By enhancing the driving range of hybrid vehicles, CATL is positioning itself as a leader in the evolving automotive landscape, setting new standards for innovation in the battery sector.

