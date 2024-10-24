Left Menu

India Launches Rs 1,000 Crore Space Start-up Fund

The Indian government has approved a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for space start-ups. Aimed at aiding about 40 new companies in the sector, this initiative will boost the growth of India's private space industry, enhance technological advancements, and attract additional investment funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:41 IST
India Launches Rs 1,000 Crore Space Start-up Fund
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a significant step by approving a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund aimed at boosting space sector start-ups. This initiative, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is set to support around 40 start-ups, propelling the growth of the private space industry.

The fund is expected to accelerate advancements in space technology, bolstering India's prowess through increased private sector involvement. It signifies an important stride towards strengthening the nation's leadership in the global space arena.

In addition to nurturing emerging companies, the capital infusion is anticipated to create a ripple effect, attracting further investments for these start-ups' development beyond their initial stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024