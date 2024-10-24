India Launches Rs 1,000 Crore Space Start-up Fund

The Indian government has taken a significant step by approving a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund aimed at boosting space sector start-ups. This initiative, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, is set to support around 40 start-ups, propelling the growth of the private space industry.

The fund is expected to accelerate advancements in space technology, bolstering India's prowess through increased private sector involvement. It signifies an important stride towards strengthening the nation's leadership in the global space arena.

In addition to nurturing emerging companies, the capital infusion is anticipated to create a ripple effect, attracting further investments for these start-ups' development beyond their initial stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)