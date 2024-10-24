Nvidia's AI Expansion in India: Partnerships and Progress

Nvidia is set to significantly bolster its presence in the burgeoning Indian market by supplying AI processors to Reliance Industries Ltd's data center in Gujarat, a project currently under construction. Furthermore, the tech giant is poised to deepen ties with Indian IT leaders such as Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro, as announced by CEO Jensen Huang.

In a separate move, the Indian government has issued a directive to social media companies Meta and X, demanding they provide information related to recent hoax bomb threats affecting airlines, which saw over 80 flights targeted on Thursday alone.

Meanwhile, ITC Ltd reported a steady rise in its second-quarter net profit by 1.8%, translating to Rs 5,054.43 crore, while Sensex and Nifty faced declines amid continued foreign institutional investor outflows.

(With inputs from agencies.)