Foxconn Commences iPhone 16 Pro Series Production in India
Taiwanese electronics firm Foxconn has procured $31.8 million of equipment for its India factory to manufacture Apple iPhone 16 Pro Series. This marks the first production of the high-end iPhone Pro series outside China. Manufacturing is set to start soon in Tamil Nadu.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has acquired machinery valued at USD 31.8 million for its Indian manufacturing unit, marking a significant move in producing Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Series outside of China.
This historic production shift signifies the first time Apple's high-end iPhone Pro will be assembled beyond Chinese borders, within Foxconn's Tamil Nadu factory specifically.
The local manufacturing of the iPhone 16 Pro series is expected to begin rollout by late October or early November, following Apple's announcement of the first-ever ''made in India'' iPhone series launch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suhas Subramanyam: A New Voice for Indian-Americans in US Congress
Strengthening Ties: Modi's Vision for ASEAN-India Future
Remembering Ratan Tata: The Gentle Colossus of India’s Corporate World
India's Economic Milestone: Paving Paths with American Enterprises
India Mourns: Industrial Titan Ratan Tata Passes Away at 86