Foxconn Commences iPhone 16 Pro Series Production in India

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has acquired machinery valued at USD 31.8 million for its Indian manufacturing unit, marking a significant move in producing Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Series outside of China.

This historic production shift signifies the first time Apple's high-end iPhone Pro will be assembled beyond Chinese borders, within Foxconn's Tamil Nadu factory specifically.

The local manufacturing of the iPhone 16 Pro series is expected to begin rollout by late October or early November, following Apple's announcement of the first-ever ''made in India'' iPhone series launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)