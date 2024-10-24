Left Menu

Foxconn Commences iPhone 16 Pro Series Production in India

Taiwanese electronics firm Foxconn has procured $31.8 million of equipment for its India factory to manufacture Apple iPhone 16 Pro Series. This marks the first production of the high-end iPhone Pro series outside China. Manufacturing is set to start soon in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:26 IST
Foxconn Commences iPhone 16 Pro Series Production in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has acquired machinery valued at USD 31.8 million for its Indian manufacturing unit, marking a significant move in producing Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Series outside of China.

This historic production shift signifies the first time Apple's high-end iPhone Pro will be assembled beyond Chinese borders, within Foxconn's Tamil Nadu factory specifically.

The local manufacturing of the iPhone 16 Pro series is expected to begin rollout by late October or early November, following Apple's announcement of the first-ever ''made in India'' iPhone series launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024