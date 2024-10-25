Left Menu

Germany's High-Stakes Missile Deal: A Strategic Dilemma

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aims to acquire 600 Taurus cruise missiles, but faces funding challenges. Despite Ukraine's requests, Germany hesitates to supply these long-range weapons amid geopolitical concerns. The advanced version, Taurus Neo, is projected for delivery by 2029, with significant budgetary considerations starting in 2025.

  • Country:
  • Germany

In a bold move, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius is seeking to purchase 600 Taurus cruise missiles, though funding for the ambitious plan remains uncertain, as reported by Spiegel magazine. Ukraine has been urging Berlin to provide it with these strategic long-range weapons amidst ongoing conflict.

Currently, Germany possesses approximately 600 Taurus missiles, capable of targeting high-value enemy installations, in its arsenal. Despite repeated requests from Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has resisted supplying these weapons, given their potential to escalate tensions by targeting sites within Russia's borders.

Pistorius's plan involves acquiring an upgraded variant known as the Taurus Neo, with a hefty price tag of 2.1 billion euros, aiming for the first deliveries by 2029. However, to initiate this project, a substantial budget allocation is required by 2025, highlighting fiscal constraints and geopolitical implications.

