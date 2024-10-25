Left Menu

ASUS Expands Retail Presence with Sixth 'Select Store' Launch in Chennai

ASUS, the Taiwan-based technology company, has opened its sixth 'Select Store' in Chennai, India, adding to its growing retail presence. With stores already in key cities like Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ASUS is committed to enhancing customer experience and sustainability in the PC sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:38 IST
ASUS Expands Retail Presence with Sixth 'Select Store' Launch in Chennai
  • Country:
  • India

ASUS, a Taiwan-headquartered technology giant, has officially expanded its retail footprint with the opening of its sixth 'Select Store' in Chennai. This move is part of the company's strategic growth in India, a key market for ASUS.

The newly launched store follows recent openings in major cities including Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. ASUS aims to reinforce its presence in India by offering customers direct access to its products in these key locations.

Arnold Su, ASUS India Vice President of the Gaming and Consumer Segment, emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining a substantial retail presence and promoting sustainability within the PC sector. He expressed enthusiasm about the latest launch in Chennai, describing it as a vital part of their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024