ASUS Expands Retail Presence with Sixth 'Select Store' Launch in Chennai
ASUS, the Taiwan-based technology company, has opened its sixth 'Select Store' in Chennai, India, adding to its growing retail presence. With stores already in key cities like Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ASUS is committed to enhancing customer experience and sustainability in the PC sector.
ASUS, a Taiwan-headquartered technology giant, has officially expanded its retail footprint with the opening of its sixth 'Select Store' in Chennai. This move is part of the company's strategic growth in India, a key market for ASUS.
The newly launched store follows recent openings in major cities including Nagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. ASUS aims to reinforce its presence in India by offering customers direct access to its products in these key locations.
Arnold Su, ASUS India Vice President of the Gaming and Consumer Segment, emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining a substantial retail presence and promoting sustainability within the PC sector. He expressed enthusiasm about the latest launch in Chennai, describing it as a vital part of their mission.
