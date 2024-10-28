Shops Revive: Physical Retail Shaping the Future

The resurgence of physical retail shopping in Europe is challenging the narrative that brick-and-mortar stores are relics of the past. Retailers, in efforts to remain competitive against e-commerce giants like Shein, are positioning stores to complement and drive online sales.

Customer interactions and tangible experiences are encouraging brands to invest in physical stores. Renewed consumer interest post-COVID has made weekend shopping a social event again. Retailers are focused on integrating physical and online channels to boost both types of sales.

New store features like showrooms and interactive areas enhance customer engagement, as seen with Decathlon's table tennis stations. Multi-channel shopping strategies are proving effective, with data indicating physical stores can boost nearby online sales significantly.

