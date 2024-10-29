The historic Derzhprom building in Kharkiv, a revered symbol of Soviet-era architecture, was significantly damaged on Monday as part of an ongoing series of Russian attacks on Ukraine. Strikes in Kharkiv left six injured, exacerbating the chaos caused by an earlier overnight bombing that wounded 13.

In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, a missile hit a residential building, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. Zelenskiy criticized these acts, which also targeted his own heritage, advocating for global unity against Russian aggression in his statements shared online.

As tensions rise, Ukrainian authorities reveal further findings of destruction and loss, including a fatal drone attack on a medical crew in Kherson. Despite Russia's repeated claims of avoiding civilian targets, cities remain caught under a relentless bombardment as the war progresses further into its third year.

