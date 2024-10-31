Left Menu

Senator Criticizes Biden Over TSMC's Controversial Chip Shipment to Huawei

Senator Mark Warner criticized the Biden administration for inadequate monitoring of TSMC after a chip from the company ended up in Huawei's AI processor, potentially violating U.S. export rules. Warner urged President Biden to review current controls, highlighting a growing bipartisan concern over U.S.-China tech relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner has voiced criticism towards the Biden administration in light of revelations regarding a TSMC chip appearing in a Huawei product. This chip, produced by the Taiwanese firm, might violate United States export control regulations.

In a letter addressed to President Biden and made available to Reuters, Warner expressed serious concerns about leadership failures in enforcing export rules. He emphasized that TSMC's production of chips for Huawei poses significant national security risks and urged immediate action to reassess and toughen existing controls.

The incident underscores a bipartisan alarm in Washington over China's progress in technology, particularly after Huawei, under heavy sanctions, managed to use advanced semiconductors in its new products despite U.S. efforts to limit Chinese technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

