In a bold statement, North Korea announced on Saturday its commitment to bolstering self-defense capabilities, pointing fingers at the United States and South Korea for inciting potential conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

A spokesperson from North Korea's Foreign Ministry, through KCNA, emphasized the need to enhance deterrence strategies against perceived threats and maintain regional force equilibrium. Supporting this stance, Kim Yo Jong, sister to leader Kim Jong Un, criticized the UN Secretary-General for opposing their missile tests and reiterated that such actions serve a defensive purpose.

Amid mounting international concern, North Korea demonstrated its military strength by testing the Hwasong-19, a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. This missile test, which reached unprecedented altitudes, underscores North Korea's contentious role in regional dynamics, particularly as global eyes remain fixed on their involvement with Russia in Ukraine.

