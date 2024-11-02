Tensions Rise as North Korea Escalates Defense Strategies

Amid escalating tensions, North Korea on Saturday reiterated its commitment to boosting self-defense measures, accusing the United States and South Korea of intensifying war threats in the region. This assertion follows the country's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson, quoted by state agency KCNA, denounced Washington and Seoul for purportedly orchestrating over 20 'war plots' this year, pushing Pyongyang to prioritize deterrence against potential nuclear conflicts.

The ICBM launch, which flew higher than any previous North Korean missile tests, has drawn international rebuke and coincides with North Korean troop deployment to support Russia in Ukraine. Meanwhile, US and South Korean air forces conducted novel live-fire drills, further inflaming regional tensions.

