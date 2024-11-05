Space Innovations: Wooden and Soyuz Satellites Reaching New Heights

In a significant leap for space technology, Japan has embarked on a new frontier by launching the world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, into space. The project, a collaborative effort between Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry, seeks to test timber's viability in lunar and Mars explorations.

LignoSat was dispatched from Earth aboard a SpaceX mission and is expected to orbit about 400 kilometers above the Earth's surface once released from the International Space Station. This novel approach could revolutionize the materials used in future space missions.

Meanwhile, Russia's space endeavors continue as the Soyuz-2.1 rocket launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, deploying a host of satellites. Among its passengers were two Iranian satellites designed to monitor space weather, enhancing our understanding of the Earth's ionosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)