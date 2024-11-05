Netflix Offices Raided in France and Netherlands over Tax Fraud Probe

Authorities in France and the Netherlands conducted searches of Netflix offices in an ongoing investigation into suspected tax fraud, a French judicial source revealed. This inquiry, led by the renowned French financial crime unit PNF, involves scrutinizing the practices of major international tech firms operating across borders.

The searches unfolded in Paris and Amsterdam, marked by cooperative efforts between French and Dutch authorities. As of now, Netflix representatives in both nations have not issued statements, while the Dutch financial crimes prosecutor's office deferred all queries to their French counterpart.

The investigation's initial findings remain undisclosed, though such probes often spotlight complexities faced by tech giants in European tax legislations. Interestingly, this comes after Netflix settled a similar dispute in Italy by paying a substantial sum in 2022.

