Netflix Offices Raided in France and Netherlands over Tax Fraud Probe
Authorities in France and the Netherlands searched Netflix offices as part of a tax fraud investigation. Spearheaded by French financial crime prosecutors, the probe involves large tech companies' tax practices. Netflix's French representatives have not commented, and the Dutch prosecution declined remarks, emphasizing ongoing cooperation between the countries.
Authorities in France and the Netherlands conducted searches of Netflix offices in an ongoing investigation into suspected tax fraud, a French judicial source revealed. This inquiry, led by the renowned French financial crime unit PNF, involves scrutinizing the practices of major international tech firms operating across borders.
The searches unfolded in Paris and Amsterdam, marked by cooperative efforts between French and Dutch authorities. As of now, Netflix representatives in both nations have not issued statements, while the Dutch financial crimes prosecutor's office deferred all queries to their French counterpart.
The investigation's initial findings remain undisclosed, though such probes often spotlight complexities faced by tech giants in European tax legislations. Interestingly, this comes after Netflix settled a similar dispute in Italy by paying a substantial sum in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
