Left Menu

Netflix Offices Raided in France and Netherlands over Tax Fraud Probe

Authorities in France and the Netherlands searched Netflix offices as part of a tax fraud investigation. Spearheaded by French financial crime prosecutors, the probe involves large tech companies' tax practices. Netflix's French representatives have not commented, and the Dutch prosecution declined remarks, emphasizing ongoing cooperation between the countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:44 IST
Netflix Offices Raided in France and Netherlands over Tax Fraud Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in France and the Netherlands conducted searches of Netflix offices in an ongoing investigation into suspected tax fraud, a French judicial source revealed. This inquiry, led by the renowned French financial crime unit PNF, involves scrutinizing the practices of major international tech firms operating across borders.

The searches unfolded in Paris and Amsterdam, marked by cooperative efforts between French and Dutch authorities. As of now, Netflix representatives in both nations have not issued statements, while the Dutch financial crimes prosecutor's office deferred all queries to their French counterpart.

The investigation's initial findings remain undisclosed, though such probes often spotlight complexities faced by tech giants in European tax legislations. Interestingly, this comes after Netflix settled a similar dispute in Italy by paying a substantial sum in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024