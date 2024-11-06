UK Orders Sale of FTDI's Chinese Stake Over Security Concerns

The British government, in a decisive move on Wednesday, mandated the sale of a significant Chinese stake in Future Technology Devices International Holding Ltd (FTDI). This action reflects mounting national security concerns.

The order mandates that FTIDHL divest its 80.2% ownership of Scotland-based chipmaker FTDI. The government specifies both the period and the process for this sale.

Authorities express apprehensions about the deployment of UK-developed semiconductor technology and intellectual property in ways that might threaten national security.

