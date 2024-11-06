UK Orders Sale of FTDI's Chinese Stake Over Security Concerns
The British government has mandated the sale of an 80.2% Chinese stake in Scotland-based chip company FTDI, citing national security risks. The order demands a specific process and timeline for compliance, driven by concerns over potential misuse of UK-developed semiconductor technology and intellectual property.
- United Kingdom
The British government, in a decisive move on Wednesday, mandated the sale of a significant Chinese stake in Future Technology Devices International Holding Ltd (FTDI). This action reflects mounting national security concerns.
The order mandates that FTIDHL divest its 80.2% ownership of Scotland-based chipmaker FTDI. The government specifies both the period and the process for this sale.
Authorities express apprehensions about the deployment of UK-developed semiconductor technology and intellectual property in ways that might threaten national security.
