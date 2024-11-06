Left Menu

EU Intensifies Scrutiny on Big Tech Giants

The European Union has intensified its investigations into the dominance of Big Tech firms under new regulations like the Digital Markets Act. Actions include fining Apple and probing Google, Meta, and Microsoft for various breaches. These steps strive to maintain fair competition and protect consumer rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European regulators have ramped up their scrutiny of Big Tech in recent years, focusing on giants like Apple, Google, and Meta.

The implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in 2022 marked a significant step towards curbing the dominance of Big Tech, holding them accountable through fines and investigations.

Notable actions under the DMA include Apple's impending fine and simultaneous probes into Alphabet's Google and Meta's compliance with advertising regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

