EU Intensifies Scrutiny on Big Tech Giants

The European regulators have ramped up their scrutiny of Big Tech in recent years, focusing on giants like Apple, Google, and Meta.

The implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in 2022 marked a significant step towards curbing the dominance of Big Tech, holding them accountable through fines and investigations.

Notable actions under the DMA include Apple's impending fine and simultaneous probes into Alphabet's Google and Meta's compliance with advertising regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)