From Wooden Satellites to Dark Matter: Bridging the Cosmos

In a groundbreaking move, Japan has launched the world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, created by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry. This experimental satellite aims to test timber's viability in space exploration, heading to the ISS on a SpaceX mission before entering Earth's orbit.

Astronomers have uncovered surprising developments via the James Webb Space Telescope. Supermassive black holes, found to inhabit the early universe, are puzzling scientists who seek to understand their rapid growth. These discoveries challenge previous assumptions about cosmic timelines and massive objects.

Axiom Space, a U.S. startup, is considering Indian rockets for its mission as it builds a private space station to succeed the ISS. Meanwhile, Russia's Soyuz rocket launched 55 satellites, contributing to space weather monitoring, with two originating from Iran, enhancing global space collaboration.

