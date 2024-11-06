Sagility India IPO: A Tech-Driven Healthcare Opportunity

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sagility India Ltd, a healthcare technology services provider, achieved a 52% subscription rate by its second day of bidding on Wednesday.

NSE data indicated that the IPO secured bids for over 20 million shares, against an offering of nearly 39 million shares. Specifically, the retail investor segment was subscribed 2.24 times, while non-institutional investor interest reached 24%, and qualified institutional buyers accounted for a 7% subscription.

Sagility India Ltd had announced mobilizing more than Rs 945 crore through anchor investors. The IPO, with a price range set between Rs 28-30 per share, will be open for public purchase until November 7. This entire offer for sale, comprising 70.22 crore shares valued at Rs 2,106.60 crore at the top price level, is primarily aimed at divesting promoter Sagility BV's stake. Proceeds from the sale will be directly allocated to the selling shareholders. The company's shares are slated for listing on the BSE and NSE.

