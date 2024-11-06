Left Menu

Sagility India IPO: A Tech-Driven Healthcare Opportunity

Sagility India Ltd's IPO in the healthcare tech sector saw 52% subscription on its second day. The offering, which runs until November 7, includes 70.22 crore shares entirely as an offer for sale. The company raised over Rs 945 crore from anchor investors and plans further growth through strategic acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sagility India Ltd, a healthcare technology services provider, achieved a 52% subscription rate by its second day of bidding on Wednesday.

NSE data indicated that the IPO secured bids for over 20 million shares, against an offering of nearly 39 million shares. Specifically, the retail investor segment was subscribed 2.24 times, while non-institutional investor interest reached 24%, and qualified institutional buyers accounted for a 7% subscription.

Sagility India Ltd had announced mobilizing more than Rs 945 crore through anchor investors. The IPO, with a price range set between Rs 28-30 per share, will be open for public purchase until November 7. This entire offer for sale, comprising 70.22 crore shares valued at Rs 2,106.60 crore at the top price level, is primarily aimed at divesting promoter Sagility BV's stake. Proceeds from the sale will be directly allocated to the selling shareholders. The company's shares are slated for listing on the BSE and NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

