CyBirb Revolutionizes Blockchain Security in MENA Region at ADGM

CyBirb has launched operations at Abu Dhabi Global Market to enhance blockchain security in MENA. The expansion aims at bolstering Web3 technologies security supported by Abu Dhabi's regulatory framework. The initiative promises to elevate cybersecurity standards and forge partnerships within the regional blockchain ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:30 IST
  • India

CyBirb, a leading provider in the blockchain security space, has initiated its operations at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), signifying a pivotal step in strengthening the foothold of Web3 technologies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

With the new ADGM license, CyBirb is set to deliver comprehensive blockchain security solutions, including wallet screening, smart contract audits, and AI-driven real-time threat detection. The strategic choice of ADGM aligns with CyBirb's vision of leveraging Abu Dhabi's innovative regulatory framework.

CEO Manan Shah emphasizes that CyBirb's expansion will not only uplift cybersecurity standards but also fortify investor confidence in blockchain ventures. Moreover, CyBirb plans to collaborate with key stakeholders to enrich the blockchain infrastructure in the UAE, promising substantial contributions to the region's digital financial future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

