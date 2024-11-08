Singapore Emerges as Tata Sons' Key Partner in Semiconductor Expansion

Tata Sons is poised to collaborate with Singapore in its burgeoning semiconductor ventures, according to a senior minister from the city-state. Despite a global field of prospective partners, Singapore's proven reliability in the semiconductor industry has made it a preferred choice. This decision was highlighted during a discussion with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Singapore, though relatively small, hosts 25 semiconductor foundries and accounts for a significant 20 percent of global semiconductor equipment production, according to K Shanmugam, Singapore's minister for home affairs and law. The decision follows Tata's substantial financial commitments to semiconductor facilities in Gujarat and Assam, alongside their partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation.

The diplomatic discussions underscore strengthening ties between India and Singapore, extending beyond trade into strategic collaborations in energy, security, and technology. The visit also involved talks on possible infrastructural investments, as Singaporean entities eye opportunities in India's developing port projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)