Food Delivery Giants in Antitrust Hot Water

India's leading food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, are facing scrutiny from the country's antitrust body for allegedly breaching competition laws. An investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) found that both companies engaged in business practices that favored particular restaurant partners, potentially stifling market competition.

Documents reveal that Zomato entered into exclusivity contracts with selected eateries to lower commissions, while Swiggy guaranteed business growth to partners exclusively listing on its platform. The findings, uncovered by Reuters, are not public and were circulated to the companies and the complainant restaurant group in March 2024.

The case highlights internal risks in Swiggy's IPO prospectus, anticipating potential monetary penalties for breaching competition laws. Meanwhile, Zomato and Swiggy continue reshaping the food delivery market, despite controversies surrounding their strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)