Left Menu

Food Delivery Giants in Antitrust Hot Water

India's antitrust authority alleges Zomato and Swiggy engaged in anti-competitive practices, favoring select restaurants through exclusivity deals. These practices deter market competitiveness, the Competition Commission of India's investigation reveals. Both companies may face penalties, while their business strategies continue to reshape India's food delivery landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:32 IST
Food Delivery Giants in Antitrust Hot Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's leading food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, are facing scrutiny from the country's antitrust body for allegedly breaching competition laws. An investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) found that both companies engaged in business practices that favored particular restaurant partners, potentially stifling market competition.

Documents reveal that Zomato entered into exclusivity contracts with selected eateries to lower commissions, while Swiggy guaranteed business growth to partners exclusively listing on its platform. The findings, uncovered by Reuters, are not public and were circulated to the companies and the complainant restaurant group in March 2024.

The case highlights internal risks in Swiggy's IPO prospectus, anticipating potential monetary penalties for breaching competition laws. Meanwhile, Zomato and Swiggy continue reshaping the food delivery market, despite controversies surrounding their strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024