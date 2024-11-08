Left Menu

Google Photos Enhances Shared Albums with New 'Updates' Feature

Google Photos introduces an 'Updates' section on Android and iOS to better track activities in shared albums. Replacing the old sharing button, it provides a chronological feed of notifications, enhancing transparency and control over albums and group chats, with availability expanding in coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:00 IST
Google Photos Enhances Shared Albums with New 'Updates' Feature
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Google Photos has unveiled a new feature called 'Updates' aimed at enhancing user interaction with shared albums. Launched on Android and iOS, this feature aids users in efficiently managing album activities and conversations, promising a seamless and organized experience, as reported by The Verge.

The 'Updates' section replaces the previous sharing button, guiding users to a feed populated with recent notifications via a bell icon. This change is intended to help users easily follow updates to shared albums, comments, and group interactions within the app, providing chronological activity insights.

With the addition of the 'Updates' feature, users will gain improved transparency and control, particularly in collaborative scenarios involving multiple people. There is also a new 'Collections' section, allowing easier access and management of both shared and personal albums, although availability may vary by region and device, according to The Verge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

