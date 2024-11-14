Unlocking Compliance: Meet Risk UniVerse by Uniqus
Risk UniVerse is a new product by Uniqus Consultech designed to streamline compliance and strengthen controls in accounting, finance operations, governance, risk, and ESG. It simplifies regulatory management across different frameworks and automates key processes to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency for organizations worldwide.
- Country:
- India
Uniqus Consultech, a global consulting leader, has announced the launch of Risk UniVerse, a transformative solution designed to meet the evolving regulatory demands in the finance and governance sectors. This tech-enabled platform offers a modern approach to compliance, addressing critical reporting and control requirements.
Risk UniVerse provides organizations with the tools required to manage internal control programs efficiently across various jurisdictions. The product is especially effective for companies navigating the scrutiny of financial reporting standards such as ICOFR, IFC, and SOX. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the platform ensures audit readiness and boosts accountability.
Enhanced by AI, Risk UniVerse's key features include customizable integration, automated workflows, and a comprehensive document management system. These attributes streamline compliance tasks and reduce redundancy, facilitating a more transparent and collaborative environment for stakeholders. Uniqus's commitment to leveraging technology for improved client outcomes stands at the forefront of their innovation in consulting services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SEBI Proposes New Framework for ESG Rating Transparency
Empowering Local Governance: Grants Allocated to Rural Bodies
Siddaramaiah Challenges Modi on Past Governance and Promises
BCI's Analysis of Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: A Step Towards Transparent and Inclusive Governance
Mizoram Advocates for Separate IAS Cadre for Enhanced Governance