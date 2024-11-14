Left Menu

Unlocking Compliance: Meet Risk UniVerse by Uniqus

Risk UniVerse is a new product by Uniqus Consultech designed to streamline compliance and strengthen controls in accounting, finance operations, governance, risk, and ESG. It simplifies regulatory management across different frameworks and automates key processes to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency for organizations worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:43 IST
Unlocking Compliance: Meet Risk UniVerse by Uniqus
  • Country:
  • India

Uniqus Consultech, a global consulting leader, has announced the launch of Risk UniVerse, a transformative solution designed to meet the evolving regulatory demands in the finance and governance sectors. This tech-enabled platform offers a modern approach to compliance, addressing critical reporting and control requirements.

Risk UniVerse provides organizations with the tools required to manage internal control programs efficiently across various jurisdictions. The product is especially effective for companies navigating the scrutiny of financial reporting standards such as ICOFR, IFC, and SOX. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the platform ensures audit readiness and boosts accountability.

Enhanced by AI, Risk UniVerse's key features include customizable integration, automated workflows, and a comprehensive document management system. These attributes streamline compliance tasks and reduce redundancy, facilitating a more transparent and collaborative environment for stakeholders. Uniqus's commitment to leveraging technology for improved client outcomes stands at the forefront of their innovation in consulting services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024