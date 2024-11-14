Revolutionizing the Future: AI and Cloud Trends Unveiled

Integration of artificial intelligence with cloud computing stands out as a game-changing trend, poised to generate significant business opportunities and jobs in the technology sector, an STPI official highlighted on Thursday.

Addressing the Cloud & Data Centre India 2024 conference hosted by Bharat Exhibitions, Software Technology Parks of India Director General Arvind Gupta underscored India's ambitious goal to emerge as a developed nation by 2047 with technology at its heart.

Gupta also noted that while concerns about job losses persist with new technologies, four specific trends in cloud and data centers are poised to boost business and employment. AI-machine learning integration, multi-cloud interoperability, and edge computing for automation and real-time health analysis are key to future growth.

