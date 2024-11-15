Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Pushes for Mass Production of Suicide Drones Amid Global Military Competition

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the mass production of suicide drones, viewing their global proliferation as necessitating urgent updates in military theory. His actions align with growing military cooperation with Russia, potentially influencing global military dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 03:25 IST
Kim Jong Un Pushes for Mass Production of Suicide Drones Amid Global Military Competition
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for the mass production of suicide drones, citing their increasing global usage as a crucial factor in modern warfare. This directive was reported by state media on Friday, emphasizing the need for urgent updates to military theory.

Kim's decision follows his supervision of a previous test of the drones earlier this year, against the backdrop of expanding military collaboration with Russia. This has led to speculations about potential technical aid from Moscow. The drones, also known as loitering munitions, have seen widespread use in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The state news agency KCNA reported Kim's emphasis on establishing a serial production system swiftly and commencing mass production. Kim highlighted the rapid global acceleration of drone deployment in military operations, acknowledging their successful application in varied conflict scenarios.

Kim stated that this evolving military landscape necessitates an overhaul of military theory, practice, and education. North Korea has already sent drones across the border into South Korea, prompting increased defenses from the South. Meanwhile, North Korea and Russia have strengthened their strategic partnership, encompassing a mutual defense agreement amidst ongoing military engagements in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024