Kim Jong Un Pushes for Mass Production of Suicide Drones Amid Global Military Competition

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for the mass production of suicide drones, citing their increasing global usage as a crucial factor in modern warfare. This directive was reported by state media on Friday, emphasizing the need for urgent updates to military theory.

Kim's decision follows his supervision of a previous test of the drones earlier this year, against the backdrop of expanding military collaboration with Russia. This has led to speculations about potential technical aid from Moscow. The drones, also known as loitering munitions, have seen widespread use in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The state news agency KCNA reported Kim's emphasis on establishing a serial production system swiftly and commencing mass production. Kim highlighted the rapid global acceleration of drone deployment in military operations, acknowledging their successful application in varied conflict scenarios.

Kim stated that this evolving military landscape necessitates an overhaul of military theory, practice, and education. North Korea has already sent drones across the border into South Korea, prompting increased defenses from the South. Meanwhile, North Korea and Russia have strengthened their strategic partnership, encompassing a mutual defense agreement amidst ongoing military engagements in Ukraine.

