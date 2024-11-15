Left Menu

Orion Innovation Announces Brian Bronson as New CEO

Orion Innovation has appointed Brian Bronson as its new CEO. With over 25 years in technology leadership, Bronson aims to advance Orion's digital capabilities and market presence. He succeeds Raj Patil, who transitions to an advisory role. Bronson previously held significant positions at Capgemini and Radisys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edison | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:50 IST
Orion Innovation Announces Brian Bronson as New CEO
Orion Innovation
  • Country:
  • United States

Orion Innovation has announced the appointment of Brian Bronson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Bronson brings over 25 years of leadership experience from the global technology sectors, most recently as EVP of US Telecom, Media, and Entertainment at Capgemini.

Carlo Padovano, Partner at One Equity Partners and Lead Director of Orion Innovation, expressed confidence in Bronson's ability to lead Orion's growth and transformation. Bronson's focus will be on expanding Orion's digital capabilities and market presence. He succeeds Raj Patil, who will transition to an advisory role.

Bronson praised Orion's existing foundation of clients and talented team, expressing excitement about the opportunities ahead. He aims to deliver transformative solutions to clients, drive innovation, and scale Orion's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024