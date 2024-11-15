Orion Innovation Announces Brian Bronson as New CEO

Orion Innovation has announced the appointment of Brian Bronson as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Bronson brings over 25 years of leadership experience from the global technology sectors, most recently as EVP of US Telecom, Media, and Entertainment at Capgemini.

Carlo Padovano, Partner at One Equity Partners and Lead Director of Orion Innovation, expressed confidence in Bronson's ability to lead Orion's growth and transformation. Bronson's focus will be on expanding Orion's digital capabilities and market presence. He succeeds Raj Patil, who will transition to an advisory role.

Bronson praised Orion's existing foundation of clients and talented team, expressing excitement about the opportunities ahead. He aims to deliver transformative solutions to clients, drive innovation, and scale Orion's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)