Left Menu

Nilanjan Roy Joins Encora's Board for Global Growth

Digital engineering services firm Encora has appointed Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors. Roy, formerly a CFO at Infosys and Bharti Airtel, brings over 30 years of financial expertise. His role will focus on leveraging his experience to support Encora's growth strategy, emphasizing sustainability and global scalability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:56 IST
Nilanjan Roy Joins Encora's Board for Global Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Encora, a leading digital engineering services company, announced on Friday the appointment of Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Roy, who boasts over three decades in financial leadership roles, has served as the Chief Financial Officer of major firms such as Infosys and Bharti Airtel, bringing a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Encora CEO Anand Birje highlighted Roy's significant background in finance and tech, underscoring the strategic advantage his involvement will bring as Encora aims to scale its operations and foster a sustainable growth environment globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024