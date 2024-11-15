Nilanjan Roy Joins Encora's Board for Global Growth
Digital engineering services firm Encora has appointed Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors. Roy, formerly a CFO at Infosys and Bharti Airtel, brings over 30 years of financial expertise. His role will focus on leveraging his experience to support Encora's growth strategy, emphasizing sustainability and global scalability.
Encora, a leading digital engineering services company, announced on Friday the appointment of Nilanjan Roy to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Roy, who boasts over three decades in financial leadership roles, has served as the Chief Financial Officer of major firms such as Infosys and Bharti Airtel, bringing a wealth of expertise to his new role.
Encora CEO Anand Birje highlighted Roy's significant background in finance and tech, underscoring the strategic advantage his involvement will bring as Encora aims to scale its operations and foster a sustainable growth environment globally.
