Formula One's O2 Launch Tickets: Beware of Fraudulent Resales!

Formula One has issued a warning to its fans regarding fraudulent ticket resales following the rapid sell-out of tickets for its groundbreaking 10-team pre-season launch event. The event, scheduled for February 18, 2025, at London's O2 Arena, will showcase all 20 drivers and was quickly sold out shortly after tickets went on sale.

Ticket prices ranged between 58 and 113 pounds, with a spokesperson confirming that all tickets were sold within an hour of release. Reports quickly emerged of tickets appearing on unofficial resale websites, prompting Formula One's response.

Formula One emphasized that tickets purchased through these unofficial channels are invalid and urged fans to only use the AXS official resale website to ensure valid entries. Formula One and The O2 have also identified several fraudulent listings as part of their efforts to combat the issue.

