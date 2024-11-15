Left Menu

Formula One's O2 Launch Tickets: Beware of Fraudulent Resales!

Formula One cautions fans against buying pre-season launch tickets from unofficial resale sites after all tickets for a 2025 event at London's O2 sold out rapidly. Tickets resold through unauthorized channels are void, and Formula One urges using the official AXS resale platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:44 IST
Formula One's O2 Launch Tickets: Beware of Fraudulent Resales!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula One has issued a warning to its fans regarding fraudulent ticket resales following the rapid sell-out of tickets for its groundbreaking 10-team pre-season launch event. The event, scheduled for February 18, 2025, at London's O2 Arena, will showcase all 20 drivers and was quickly sold out shortly after tickets went on sale.

Ticket prices ranged between 58 and 113 pounds, with a spokesperson confirming that all tickets were sold within an hour of release. Reports quickly emerged of tickets appearing on unofficial resale websites, prompting Formula One's response.

Formula One emphasized that tickets purchased through these unofficial channels are invalid and urged fans to only use the AXS official resale website to ensure valid entries. Formula One and The O2 have also identified several fraudulent listings as part of their efforts to combat the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024