Unexpected Netflix Outage Leaves Thousands Without Access

An outage left thousands of Netflix users in the U.S. unable to access the streaming platform late Friday. Over 12,000 incidents were reported, as tracked by Downdetector, which aggregates status reports from various sources to monitor outages.

Updated: 16-11-2024 07:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 07:55 IST
Late Friday, Netflix experienced a significant outage, affecting thousands of users across the United States. The disruption was documented by Downdetector.com, a website dedicated to tracking service outages.

According to reports gathered by Downdetector, more than 12,000 users encountered issues accessing Netflix's services during the incident. The site compiles data from numerous sources to present an accurate picture of service disruptions.

The outage underscores the challenges streaming platforms face in maintaining consistent service for their vast user bases.

