KSB Limited Reports Robust Q3 Growth Fueled by Innovation

KSB Limited, a leader in the global pumps and valves sector, announced substantial growth in their third-quarter results for 2024 after prioritizing technological innovation and superior service delivery.

The company recorded sales of INR 616.5 crores, marking a 9.37% increase from the previous year, with significant achievements including major solar pump orders worth 430 million INR.

In addition to financial success, KSB achieved a high employee engagement score of 88% and expanded its product line with the new VT pump at the IFAT expo, while digital transformations enhanced operational efficiency.

