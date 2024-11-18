Boehringer Ingelheim Partners with Veeva Systems for Future-Ready CRM Innovation

Boehringer Ingelheim, a top-tier global biopharmaceutical firm, has announced its decision to transition to Veeva Vault CRM, strengthening its longstanding relationship with Veeva Systems. This move is set to revolutionize Boehringer's commercial frameworks, pushing the boundaries of customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Uday Bose, head of Human Pharma Global Customer Experience at Boehringer Ingelheim, emphasized the shared goal of delivering outstanding customer experiences through innovative research and partnerships. Boehringer plans up to 25 new treatment launches by 2030, supported by Veeva's robust technology and data landscape.

Tom Schwenger, president of Veeva, lauded the partnership's advancement, noting the pivotal role of Veeva Vault CRM in enabling future commercial agility. Both companies are eager to present their developments at the Veeva Commercial Summit Europe, signaling a new era of biopharma innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)