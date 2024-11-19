Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils Global Innovation Districts to Empower Tech Growth

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the establishment of three global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi. Intended to support Global Capability Centres (GCCs), these districts aim to drive tech innovation and regional development. The initiatives include partnerships with major tech firms to skill individuals and enhance infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:09 IST
Karnataka Unveils Global Innovation Districts to Empower Tech Growth

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled plans to establish three groundbreaking global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi. These districts aim to bolster technology and innovation through dedicated parks designed for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), highlighting Karnataka's leadership in the tech sector.

Announced during the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, the initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the state's technological capabilities. The government's policy efforts include collaborations with major corporations, such as Microsoft and Intel, to train over one lakh individuals and foster a tech-ready workforce under the 'NIPUNA Karnataka' program.

The state also continues to invest in infrastructure to support tech growth and regional development. Siddaramaiah emphasized programs like 'Beyond Bengaluru' and an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Mysuru that will drive economic growth across urban and rural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024