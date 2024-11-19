Karnataka Unveils Global Innovation Districts to Empower Tech Growth

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has unveiled plans to establish three groundbreaking global innovation districts in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Belagavi. These districts aim to bolster technology and innovation through dedicated parks designed for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), highlighting Karnataka's leadership in the tech sector.

Announced during the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, the initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance the state's technological capabilities. The government's policy efforts include collaborations with major corporations, such as Microsoft and Intel, to train over one lakh individuals and foster a tech-ready workforce under the 'NIPUNA Karnataka' program.

The state also continues to invest in infrastructure to support tech growth and regional development. Siddaramaiah emphasized programs like 'Beyond Bengaluru' and an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Mysuru that will drive economic growth across urban and rural regions.

