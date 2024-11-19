Left Menu

AI Preferences Across Generations: Gen X and Millennials Lead the Charge

A report reveals that Generation X and millennials are more open to agentic AI than other age groups, finding it useful in sectors like retail and healthcare. Trust in companies remains at an all-time low, emphasizing the importance of building trust in AI for long-lasting consumer relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:43 IST
AI Preferences Across Generations: Gen X and Millennials Lead the Charge
  • Country:
  • India

Generation X and millennials are more receptive to adopting agentic artificial intelligence (AI) compared to other generations, according to a new report. Agentic AI are autonomous systems that can make decisions and perform tasks independently, learning and adapting without human oversight.

The applications of agentic AI are vast, ranging from personalized recommendations in retail and e-commerce to logistical supply chain management. Salesforce's State of the AI Connected Customer research highlights that older generations like Gen X and millennials are adopting these technologies for improved and proactive services, more so than Gen Z or Baby Boomers.

Despite AI's growing utility, the report indicates a decline in consumer trust, which has hit its lowest point in eight years. Transparency and trust-building are crucial as companies move towards more intelligent customer engagement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024