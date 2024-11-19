AI Preferences Across Generations: Gen X and Millennials Lead the Charge
A report reveals that Generation X and millennials are more open to agentic AI than other age groups, finding it useful in sectors like retail and healthcare. Trust in companies remains at an all-time low, emphasizing the importance of building trust in AI for long-lasting consumer relations.
Generation X and millennials are more receptive to adopting agentic artificial intelligence (AI) compared to other generations, according to a new report. Agentic AI are autonomous systems that can make decisions and perform tasks independently, learning and adapting without human oversight.
The applications of agentic AI are vast, ranging from personalized recommendations in retail and e-commerce to logistical supply chain management. Salesforce's State of the AI Connected Customer research highlights that older generations like Gen X and millennials are adopting these technologies for improved and proactive services, more so than Gen Z or Baby Boomers.
Despite AI's growing utility, the report indicates a decline in consumer trust, which has hit its lowest point in eight years. Transparency and trust-building are crucial as companies move towards more intelligent customer engagement strategies.
