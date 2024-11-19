Vaanam: Forging India's Space Startup Future

Vaanam, an initiative led by Hariharan Vedamurthy and Sameer Bharat Ram, is empowering space startups in Tamil Nadu, India. Under the mentorship of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and tech investor Sabarisan Vedamurthy, Vaanam aims to bridge commercialization gaps in the space-tech industry.

Focused on quickly achieving product-market fit, Vaanam provides vital tools and mentorship to early-stage businesses. Its advisory board includes notable figures like Ravi Mariwala and actor-director R. Madhavan, ensuring robust support and guidance for fledgling startups.

Vaanam's outreach extends to educational institutions, promoting the establishment of 'Space Clubs' to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts. With partnerships already forming in Chennai, Vaanam plays a crucial role in nurturing India's burgeoning space-tech potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)