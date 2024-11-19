Left Menu

Vaanam: Forging India's Space Startup Future

Vaanam, initiated by Hariharan Vedamurthy and Sameer Bharat Ram, is a space tech accelerator focused on supporting startups in Tamil Nadu. It aims to fill commercialization gaps in India's space-tech sector by offering resources and mentorship to early-stage businesses, fostering rapid product-market fit and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:44 IST
Vaanam: Forging India's Space Startup Future
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

Vaanam, an initiative led by Hariharan Vedamurthy and Sameer Bharat Ram, is empowering space startups in Tamil Nadu, India. Under the mentorship of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and tech investor Sabarisan Vedamurthy, Vaanam aims to bridge commercialization gaps in the space-tech industry.

Focused on quickly achieving product-market fit, Vaanam provides vital tools and mentorship to early-stage businesses. Its advisory board includes notable figures like Ravi Mariwala and actor-director R. Madhavan, ensuring robust support and guidance for fledgling startups.

Vaanam's outreach extends to educational institutions, promoting the establishment of 'Space Clubs' to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts. With partnerships already forming in Chennai, Vaanam plays a crucial role in nurturing India's burgeoning space-tech potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024