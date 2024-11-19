Left Menu

Ukraine Deploys U.S. ATACMS Rockets in Russia

Ukraine has utilised U.S.-made ATACMS rockets in Russian territory, marking a significant shift in U.S. policy. This change follows an approval from President Joe Biden, allowing Ukraine to target deep within Russia. This development indicates a new phase in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:19 IST
Ukraine has launched U.S.-made ATACMS rockets within Russian borders for the first time, according to a statement from a U.S. official provided to Reuters on Tuesday.

This strategic move comes shortly after President Joe Biden's administration granted approval for Ukraine to use these long-range weapons, signifying a pronounced shift in Washington's stance regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The decision underscores a pivotal moment in the ongoing war, allowing Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory than ever before with American support.

