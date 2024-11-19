Unlocking the Future: Navigating Regulatory Challenges in Emerging Tech

The Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) and the IndUS Tech Council have joined forces to address regulatory challenges in the realm of emerging technologies such as AI and space systems. Their partnership aims to provide a platform for dissecting the complexities of these evolving regulations.

The launch of the Perspectives on Regulatory Issues in Strategic Markets (PRISM) 2024 webinar series is intended to guide industries through the intricacies of international regulations while exploring opportunities for innovation and cooperation. This initiative begins at a pivotal moment, preceding significant reforms like those in ITAR and MTCR, which are predicted to reshape the technological landscape.

Declaring that the US Department of Commerce's recent amendments to space-related export classifications could bolster US-India space cooperation, SIA-India highlights the liberalization of regulations as a potential catalyst for advancing partnerships and innovation globally. The series will further explore export control regimes globally, with key issues addressed at DefSat 2025 in New Delhi.

