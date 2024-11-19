Left Menu

Unlocking the Future: Navigating Regulatory Challenges in Emerging Tech

SIA-India and IndUS Tech Council have partnered to tackle regulatory challenges in fields like AI and space systems. The PRISM 2024 webinar series will guide industries in navigating evolving regulations, with discussions on recent US liberalizations and cooperative opportunities in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:43 IST
Unlocking the Future: Navigating Regulatory Challenges in Emerging Tech
  • Country:
  • India

The Satcom Industry Association-India (SIA-India) and the IndUS Tech Council have joined forces to address regulatory challenges in the realm of emerging technologies such as AI and space systems. Their partnership aims to provide a platform for dissecting the complexities of these evolving regulations.

The launch of the Perspectives on Regulatory Issues in Strategic Markets (PRISM) 2024 webinar series is intended to guide industries through the intricacies of international regulations while exploring opportunities for innovation and cooperation. This initiative begins at a pivotal moment, preceding significant reforms like those in ITAR and MTCR, which are predicted to reshape the technological landscape.

Declaring that the US Department of Commerce's recent amendments to space-related export classifications could bolster US-India space cooperation, SIA-India highlights the liberalization of regulations as a potential catalyst for advancing partnerships and innovation globally. The series will further explore export control regimes globally, with key issues addressed at DefSat 2025 in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024