MathCo Recognized as 2024 Leader in ISG Provider Lens
MathCo, an Enterprise AI leader, has been named a 'Leader' in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Specialty Analytics Services report for its expertise in Supply Chain, Retail, and Life Sciences & Healthcare. Their cloud-agnostic platform, NucliOS, offers customizable analytics solutions, reducing time-to-market for clients.
- Country:
- United States
Chicago, November 20, 2024 – In a major achievement, MathCo, a renowned name in Enterprise AI, has been declared a 'Leader' in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Specialty Analytics Services report. This accolade underscores MathCo's prowess in the domains of Supply Chain, Retail, and Life Sciences & Healthcare.
The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ study evaluated 34 leading analytics service providers. MathCo's standout performance as a 'Leader' across all categories reflects its capability in delivering innovative, customizable solutions that accelerate time-to-market for clients.
A critical driver of MathCo's success is their NucliOS platform—a cloud-agnostic, low-code/no-code environment enabling rapid solution development. With over 300 retail accelerators, digital twin solutions, and GenAI capabilities, MathCo is set to continue empowering enterprises to tackle pressing issues effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SpaceX Satellite Supply Chain Pivot in Asia Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Govt Launches Phase-II of Subsidized Bharat Atta and Bharat Rice Retail Program
HDFC SKY Eliminates ETF Brokerage Fees to Empower Retail Investors
CBIC Hosts Seminar on 'Gender Inclusivity in Customs Supply Chain' to Promote Equality and Empowerment
Government Expands Bharat Brand Retail Sale with Phase-II Launch