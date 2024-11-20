MathCo Recognized as 2024 Leader in ISG Provider Lens

Chicago, November 20, 2024 – In a major achievement, MathCo, a renowned name in Enterprise AI, has been declared a 'Leader' in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Specialty Analytics Services report. This accolade underscores MathCo's prowess in the domains of Supply Chain, Retail, and Life Sciences & Healthcare.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ study evaluated 34 leading analytics service providers. MathCo's standout performance as a 'Leader' across all categories reflects its capability in delivering innovative, customizable solutions that accelerate time-to-market for clients.

A critical driver of MathCo's success is their NucliOS platform—a cloud-agnostic, low-code/no-code environment enabling rapid solution development. With over 300 retail accelerators, digital twin solutions, and GenAI capabilities, MathCo is set to continue empowering enterprises to tackle pressing issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)