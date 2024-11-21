Left Menu

Trump's AI Policy Repeal Sparks Global Debate

President-elect Donald Trump plans to repeal President Biden's AI policy, raising concerns about the future of AI technology. A global meeting in San Francisco discusses AI safety, emphasizing international collaboration. The session, hosted by Biden's administration, aims to balance innovation with security amid potential threats posed by AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:50 IST
Trump's AI Policy Repeal Sparks Global Debate
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to repeal President Joe Biden's AI policy upon taking office for a second term, a move that has sparked widespread debate about the implications for the future of artificial intelligence technology.

This development coincides with a significant international dialogue in San Francisco, where government scientists and AI experts from countries like Australia, Canada, the UK, and others are convening to deliberate on AI safety. The Biden administration hosts this meeting, aiming to address critical issues such as combating AI-generated deepfakes.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized that the future of AI development should be a collective decision, highlighting both its opportunities and risks. The meeting underscores bipartisan commitment to ensuring AI safety without stalling innovation, as stakeholders advocate for voluntary safety standards to guide future advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024