Trump's AI Policy Repeal Sparks Global Debate

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intention to repeal President Joe Biden's AI policy upon taking office for a second term, a move that has sparked widespread debate about the implications for the future of artificial intelligence technology.

This development coincides with a significant international dialogue in San Francisco, where government scientists and AI experts from countries like Australia, Canada, the UK, and others are convening to deliberate on AI safety. The Biden administration hosts this meeting, aiming to address critical issues such as combating AI-generated deepfakes.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized that the future of AI development should be a collective decision, highlighting both its opportunities and risks. The meeting underscores bipartisan commitment to ensuring AI safety without stalling innovation, as stakeholders advocate for voluntary safety standards to guide future advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)