Controversy Over Russian Missile Strike on Dnipro
Ukraine claims a Russian RS-26 Rubezh missile targeted Dnipro, but experts dispute the identification. Information on ballistic missiles, specifically ICBMs like RS-26, is provided, featuring their specifications, range, and usage capabilities. The RS-26, tested in 2012, remains largely unenlisted officially.
A Russian intercontinental ballistic missile, purported to have been launched at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, has become a source of contention, according to a report by Ukrainska Pravda.
While Ukraine identifies the missile as an RS-26 Rubezh, defence sources express skepticism, citing the complexities of confirming the missile type based solely on imagery. The RS-26 is classified as an ICBM but can also function as an intermediate-range missile, depending on its payload.
Ballistic missiles are notable for their rapid flight capabilities, covering expansive distances, with ICBMs potentially traveling from Russia to the U.S. in around 40 minutes. Despite the missile's potential nuclear capacity, there was no implication of a nuclear strike during the recent event, and the RS-26 remains largely uncommissioned by military services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
