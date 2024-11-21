Left Menu

Reddit Outage Hits Thousands Amid Software Glitch

Reddit faced a significant outage affecting thousands of users due to a software issue. Despite implementing a fix, the platform saw over 50,000 disruption reports. The company has yet to provide a statement regarding the recent downtimes.

Updated: 21-11-2024 21:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, thousands of Reddit users experienced platform outages, as reported by Downdetector.com. This event came shortly after Reddit attempted to fix a prominent software bug.

The social media company acknowledged on Wednesday that a recent software update had caused tens of thousands of users to face accessibility issues. A fix was swiftly rolled out to address the bug.

Despite these efforts, Downdetector highlighted over 50,000 outage reports. Reddit has not yet offered any comments on this latest disruption.

