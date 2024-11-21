Reddit Outage Hits Thousands Amid Software Glitch

On Thursday, thousands of Reddit users experienced platform outages, as reported by Downdetector.com. This event came shortly after Reddit attempted to fix a prominent software bug.

The social media company acknowledged on Wednesday that a recent software update had caused tens of thousands of users to face accessibility issues. A fix was swiftly rolled out to address the bug.

Despite these efforts, Downdetector highlighted over 50,000 outage reports. Reddit has not yet offered any comments on this latest disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)