Reddit Outage Hits Thousands Amid Software Glitch
Reddit faced a significant outage affecting thousands of users due to a software issue. Despite implementing a fix, the platform saw over 50,000 disruption reports. The company has yet to provide a statement regarding the recent downtimes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:29 IST
On Thursday, thousands of Reddit users experienced platform outages, as reported by Downdetector.com. This event came shortly after Reddit attempted to fix a prominent software bug.
The social media company acknowledged on Wednesday that a recent software update had caused tens of thousands of users to face accessibility issues. A fix was swiftly rolled out to address the bug.
Despite these efforts, Downdetector highlighted over 50,000 outage reports. Reddit has not yet offered any comments on this latest disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
E-commerce Platforms Under Fire for Selling Criminal-Themed Apparel
Supreme Court Enforces Accessibility Standards for Disabled Persons
CAIT's White Paper Challenges Dominance of Quick Commerce Platforms
SEBI Proposes Stricter Recognition Rules for Digital Platforms
Supreme Court to Hear Accessibility Plea for Films and TV in December