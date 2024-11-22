Apple Challenges UK Regulator's Report on Innovation
Apple disagreed with a report from the British competition regulator, which suggested the company might be stifling innovation with its smartphone browsers. Apple expressed concern over potential policy changes that could affect user privacy and security, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing technology through innovation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tech giant Apple has expressed its disagreement with the UK competition regulator's findings, which claim that the company is hindering innovation in smartphone browsers. Apple strongly rejected these conclusions, particularly regarding its Safari, WebKit, and in-app browsing capabilities on iOS devices.
In an emailed statement, Apple confirmed its willingness to engage with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority constructively. The company emphasized its dedication to maintaining user privacy and security while working with regulators.
Apple also conveyed concerns that potential policy interventions, as discussed under the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act, could compromise its ability to deliver technology that sets it apart, potentially impacting privacy and security standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple
- UK regulator
- smartphone browsers
- innovation
- Safari
- WebKit
- iOS
- privacy
- security
- technology
ALSO READ
Tech Glitch Halts Australian Airports: Identity Kiosks Down
Tara DeSimone Joins Digikore Studios As VP to Elevate VFX Excellence
In UP, stone pelters, mafioso given ticket to 'Yamraj's home', J'khand needs double-engine govt for similar treatment: Adityanath in Garhwa.
Pistachios: California's Green Gold Revolution
Aurobindo Pharma's Triumph: EU GMP Certification for Biosimilars