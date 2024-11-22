Apple Challenges UK Regulator's Report on Innovation

Tech giant Apple has expressed its disagreement with the UK competition regulator's findings, which claim that the company is hindering innovation in smartphone browsers. Apple strongly rejected these conclusions, particularly regarding its Safari, WebKit, and in-app browsing capabilities on iOS devices.

In an emailed statement, Apple confirmed its willingness to engage with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority constructively. The company emphasized its dedication to maintaining user privacy and security while working with regulators.

Apple also conveyed concerns that potential policy interventions, as discussed under the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act, could compromise its ability to deliver technology that sets it apart, potentially impacting privacy and security standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)